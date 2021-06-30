Voyager 2021 media awards
New Zealand

Serious injuries and traffic at a standstill after State Highway 5 crash near Rotorua

Traffic backed up on State Highway 5 following a two-car crash this afternoon. Photo / Andrew Warner

David Beck
By:

Multimedia journalist

Two people are injured, one seriously, after a two-car crash on State Highway 5, west of Rotorua.

A police spokeswoman said they had received multiple reports of the crash near Maraeroa Rd.

The road is closed and traffic is backed up.

There was initially one person trapped in each of the cars, the spokeswoman said.

One person had serious injuries and one had minor injuries.

A St John spokesman said two ambulances and two helicopters were on the scene and the patients were being assessed.

It is the second crash on State Highway 5 near Rotorua in 24 hours. Last night, two people died and five were injured in a two-crash at Waiotapu.

More to come.