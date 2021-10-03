Serious injuries after crash between a car and motorcycle in Wellington

Emergency crews are responding to a serious crash involving a car and motorcycle in Wellington.

Police say the crash, on Moorefield Rd in Johnsonville, was reported to them shortly before 5am.

"Initial indications are there [are] serious injuries," a statement said.

Motorists in the area are advised that the road is now closed where Moorefield Rd intersects with Haumia St and again with Broderick Rd.

There is also a cordon at the intersection of Stephen St and Moorefield Rd.