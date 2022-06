A police car. Photo / File

A Waikato school is in lockdown after a person was injured in Taupiri.

Police did not elaborate what happened but Waikato West Area Commander Inspector Will Loughrin will speak to media at 1.30pm at Ngāruawāhia Police Station.

The lockdown was a precaution, police said.

The "serious incident" happened near Te Putu St and Greenlane Rd at 9.30am.

Police will be in the area while investigations continue.