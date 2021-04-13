Serious firearms incident in Motueka, one person flown to hospital

The little girl was put to bed happy and healthy but within hours she was dead after a tragic accident. Photo / 123RF

Anna Leask is a senior reporter for the New Zealand Herald

Police are attending a serious incident in Motueka this afternoon.

The Herald understands it is a firearms incident and police are at a Fry St address. The street has been cordoned off.

St John ambulance have confirmed they attended an incident that was reported at 1.10pm.

Emergency services are still at the scene.

The injured person has moderate injuries and will be taken to Nelson Hospital.

A police spokeswoman said more information would be provided later this afternoon when staff on the ground had reported back.