Nelson man arrested in relation to Motueka shooting

A man has been arrested in relation to a firearms incident in Motueka that left one person injured. Photo / Supplied

A Nelson man has been arrested in relation to a firearms incident in Motueka that left one person injured.

Police have arrested a 33-year-old man who was wanted as a person of interest in relation to the incident on Tuesday.

The man was apprehended on State Highway One near Woodend following a planned traffic stop this morning.

He is appearing in the Christchurch District Court today facing a number of charges.

This includes discharging a firearm with intent to do grievous bodily harm and dangerous driving, failing to stop for police, and driving while disqualified.

He has also been charged with two counts of breaching a protection order by sending messages to a protected person and speaking with them.

"We very much appreciate the support and assistance from the Motueka and wider Nelson Bays communities. We are very aware of the concern that such incidents cause," Nelson Bays Area Commander Inspector Paul Borrell said.

"We also thank Canterbury Police for their support and assistance in helping to safely facilitate this arrest."

Emergency services were called to the incident on Fry St shortly after 1pm.

A man was flown to Nelson Hospital after receiving gunshot wounds.

A hospital spokeswoman said he was treated and discharged on Tuesday.

Police said at the time, the men are believed to be known to each other.