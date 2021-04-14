Motueka firearms incident: Man linked to shooting still on the run

A man linked to a shooting in the Tasman town of Motueka yesterday is still at large.
Emergency services were called to the incident on Fry St shortly after 1pm on Tuesday.
One person was flown to Nelson Hospital after receiving gunshot wounds.
A hospital spokeswoman said he was treated and discharged yesterday.
Police are continuing to follow strong lines of inquiry to locate the man believed to be involved, a spokesperson said.
He was last seen leaving in a vehicle in the vicinity of Fry St.
Police are remaining tight-lipped on the incident and have not provided any further details.