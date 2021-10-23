Serious crash west of Whangārei may involve fatalities

Emergency services are at the scene of a serious crash this morning west of Whangārei.

Emergency services are at the scene of a serious crash this morning west of Whangārei.

Emergency services are attending a serious head on crash west of Whangārei which is believed to involve at least one fatality.

The crash happened on State Highway 14, west of the intersection with Whatatiri Rd around 9.40am.

It's understood there are several people injured, including children, and police are setting up diversions around the crash site as the road is partially blocked.

No further details are available at this stage, but motorists should avoid the area while the scene is attended to by emergency services.

The Police Serious Crash Unit has been called out and the rescue helicopter is on its way.

It's no clear what caused the crash, but Northland's roads are wet due to wild weather and motorists are urged to drive with caution.