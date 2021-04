St John took two people to hospital after a truck collided with a car this morning in Mangere, South Auckland. Photo / File

Two people have been rushed hospital in a serious condition after a truck collided with a car in South Auckland.

Emergency services were called to the crash in Massey Rd in Mangere at about 9.30pm today.

A St John spokeswoman said two patients were taken to Middlemore Hospital in a serious condition.

Police said part of the road is closed in both directions and diversions are in place.