Motorists are being asked to avoid the area. Photo / File

State Highway 1 will be closed near Waikouaiti, north of Dunedin, following a serious crash involving two vehicles and a fallen tree.

Initial indications suggest there have been injuries, police report, though not if there are severe injuries.

The incident took place in the Seacliff area. Diversions have been put in place and motorists are being asked to avoid the area if possible.

Police were called about 12.10pm and say the road will be closed.