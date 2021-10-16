Serious crash shuts down Remutaka Hill - police at scene

Police are responding to a serious crash on SH 2 at Remutaka Hill.

A truck is reported to have overturned and gone down a bank.

"Initial indications are serious injuries," said a police spokesperson.

"The road will be closed to allow emergency services to attend."

Police were notified at around 11:50am of a truck, which had overturned and gone down a bank.

The Serious Crash Unit is examining the scene and the road is expected to remain closed for several hours.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible, as there will be severe delays.

Further updates will be provided when available.