One person is dead and another injured in a serious crash that has closed State Highway 1 north of Wellsford this morning.
Emergency services responded to reports of a crash between a truck and car just after 9am, police said.
Emergency services are at the scene of the fatal crash near Bosher Rd, north of Wellsford, State Highway 1.
St John sent one manager and two ambulances to the crash and transported one patient to North Shore Hospital in a moderate condition.
Motorists are warned that the road is closed between Wayby Valley Rd and Mangawhai Rd on either side of Wellsford.
"Avoid the area or allow extra time for detour via Te Ari," Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said.
