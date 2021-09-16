Serious crash on State Highway 3 at Kaitoke near Whanganui

Police cordon at the Pūtiki roundabout on State Highway 3 near the Cobham Bridge. Photo / Bevan Conley

Emergency services are responding to a serious crash on State Highway 3 at Kaitoke, just south of Whanganui.

They were alerted to a report of a crash involving two vehicles around 5.30pm. Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency says the crash happened near the intersection with Pauri Rd.

The number of people involved and their injuries is being determined, police said in a statement.

The road is currently closed and motorists are asked to avoid the area.

UPDATE 6:30PM

SH3 Kaitoke is now CLOSED between the intersections of Warrengate Rd and SH4, due to a serious crash. Please detour via Warrengate Rd, Number 2 Line and Portal St onto SH4 and back onto SH3 for northbound travellers, reverse for southbound traffic. ^AP pic.twitter.com/JHlzVn5oJi — Waka Kotahi NZTA Central North Island (@WakaKotahiCNI) September 16, 2021

A detour is available via Warrengate Rd, No 2 Line and Portal St onto SH4 and back onto SH3 for northbound travellers; reverse for southbound traffic.