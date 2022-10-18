Voyager 2022 media awards
Serious crash on State Highway 1 between Tūrangi and Taupō, motorists advised to expect delays

Emergency services are responding to a serious crash on State Highway 1 in Taupō - and motorists are warned that the road is blocked.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said just after 6am that the crash is between Ani Mīria Place and Waitetoko Rd, SH1 Taupō to Tūrangi.

Motorists are advised: "Please follow the direction of emergency services on-site and expect delays."

The Herald understands the crash involves a logging truck. Police have been approached for more information.

- more to come -

