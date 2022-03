A man has been seriously injured on SH14. Photo/File

A man has been seriously injured in a car versus pedestrian crash on SH14 at Tangiteroria this morning.

Police and emergency services are at the scene, where the man has been receiving CPR at the scene, about 37km west of Whangārei.

Police said early reports indicate one person has sustained serious injuries.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised.

Further details will be provided once available.