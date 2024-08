A crash on Morrinsville-Tāhuna Rd was reported to police just after 1pm. Photo / Bevan Conley

A serious two-car crash in the Waikato has blocked the Morrinsville-Tāhuna Rd.

The crash was reported to police just after 1pm.

At this stage, police did not have any confirmed details about injuries.

The crash happened between Quine and Paeroa-Tāhuna Rds.