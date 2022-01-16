Serious crash near Wanaka Airport, diversions on SH6

Diversions are in place on State Highway 6 after a serious crash just south of Wanaka Airport. Photo / NZME

A spokesperson said police were informed of the single-vehicle crash about 4.20am today.

"There was only one occupant of the vehicle, however police are unable to confirm the nature of any injuries at this time."

Diversions are in place at the intersection of SH6 and SH84 diverting southbound traffic via Albert Town and Hawea Flat, while a diversion is in place for northbound traffic on SH6 near Luggate in the opposite direction.