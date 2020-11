Emergency services are responding to a two car crash in the central North Island. Photo / File

One person is dead after a serious crash on State Highway 3 in the central North Island tonight.

The two-car crash happened on a section of Otorohanga Rd at 6.30pm.

The road was expected to remain closed for some time while the Serious Crash Unit examined the scene, police said.

"Diversions are in place and motorists should avoid the area, if possible."

St John paramedics attended the crash along with three ambulances.