Delays are expected due to a serious crash on State Highway 8 near Cromwell. Photo / Bevan Conley, file

A serious crash has been reported on State Highway 8 near Cromwell this morning.

NZTA Waka Kotahi said the crash was reported just before 7am around 5km east of the town, near the Cromwell Gorge picnic area.

“Delays are likely and a road closure is possible.”

The Herald has requested comment from police.