Police said emergency services responded to a serious crash on Eltham Rd at 3am on Wednesday. Photo / Bevan Conley

Police said emergency services responded to a serious crash on Eltham Rd at 3am on Wednesday. Photo / Bevan Conley

Police and firefighters attended a two-car crash in Riverlea, South Taranaki about 3am today.

Police said emergency services responded to a serious crash on Eltham Rd involving two vehicles.

“One person was initially trapped in their vehicle and transported to hospital in a critical condition,” a police spokeswoman said.

“The road is no longer blocked.”

Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) also attended.

A Fenz Central Communications shift manager said firefighters extricated a person from a vehicle.



