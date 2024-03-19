Police and firefighters attended a two-car crash in Riverlea, South Taranaki about 3am today.
Police said emergency services responded to a serious crash on Eltham Rd involving two vehicles.
“One person was initially trapped in their vehicle and transported to hospital in a critical condition,” a police spokeswoman said.
“The road is no longer blocked.”
Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) also attended.
A Fenz Central Communications shift manager said firefighters extricated a person from a vehicle.