One person has died following a serious two-vehicle crash in Karaka, South Auckland, earlier this afternoon.

Police were called to the crash on Karaka Rd at around 2.35pm.

A second person was transported to hospital with “moderate injuries”, a police spokesperson said.

Road closures remain in place between Blackridge Rd and Oira Rd while the Serious Crash Unit investigates.

Motorists are being advised to delay their journey or allow time for a detour.

SH22 DRURY TO PUKEKOHE - 3:00PM

Due to a serious crash #SH22 is closed between Blackbridge Rd & Great South Rd. This section of SH22 is likely to remain closed for some time for a serious crash investigation. Consider delaying your journey or allow time for a detour. ^WC pic.twitter.com/bpD3VvetML — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) December 8, 2022











