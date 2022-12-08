Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New ZealandUpdated

One dead after serious crash in South Auckland

NZ Herald
Quick Read

One person has died following a serious two-vehicle crash in Karaka, South Auckland, earlier this afternoon.

Police were called to the crash on Karaka Rd at around 2.35pm.

DO YOU KNOW MORE? EMAIL US

A second person was transported to hospital with “moderate injuries”, a police spokesperson said.

Road closures remain in place between Blackridge Rd and Oira Rd while the Serious Crash Unit investigates.

Motorists are being advised to delay their journey or allow time for a detour.




Latest from New Zealand