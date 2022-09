Police and emergency services are at the scene of a serious crash north of Kaikoura/ Photo / NZME

Police are at the scene of a serious crash north of Kaikōura.

A car and truck collided just before 6am on SH I at Hapuku.

SH I is closed, between Seaward Valley Rd and Kiwa Rd.

Motorists are being asked to delay travel or avoid the area.

There are no diversions available.