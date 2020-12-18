Serious crash closes State Highway 1 near Dome Valley, north of Auckland

The crash is in the Dome Valley area, south of Wellsford. Photo / File

A head-on collision north of Auckland has left six people injured and closed State Highway 1.

Two people have serious injuries and four moderate - one person is being airlifted to hospital.

Police spokesman Jarred Williamson said the crash was between two vehicles on SH1, south of Wellsford.

It was reported just before 4pm.

A section of SH1 has been closed while emergency services attend the scene.

UPDATE 4:45PM:

NZ Police will be undertaking a serious crash investigation so this section of #SH1 is likely to remain closed for some time. Delay your journey or follow detour ( https://t.co/3uAznQpZYx) and allow additional 30 mins journey time. ^TPhttps://t.co/loirGmFEPj — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) December 18, 2020

Diversions are being put in place for both north and southbound traffic.

Police advised the highway was "likely to remain closed for some time" while they undertake a scene examination.

"Police advise motorists to expect travel delays this evening and we appreciate their cooperation while emergency services complete their work at the scene," Williamson said.

UPDATE 4:45PM:

NZ Police will be undertaking a serious crash investigation so this section of #SH1 is likely to remain closed for some time. Delay your journey or follow detour ( https://t.co/3uAznQpZYx) and allow additional 30 mins journey time. ^TPhttps://t.co/loirGmFEPj — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) December 18, 2020

The Police Serious Crash Unit has been notified and will be examining the scene, he said.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said one of the injured people needed to cut free from one of the wrecked vehicles.

The crash occurred 150 metres south of Wayby Valley Rd.

More to come.