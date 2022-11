One person has been airlifted to hospital after a serious two-vehicle crash in Crown Range, Queenstown.

At around 3.20pm two cars collided on Crown Range Rd.

A St John spokesperson said a helicopter and one rapid response vehicle were sent to the scene, and one person was airlifted to Lakes District hospital with moderate injuries.

Crown Range Rd is now closed while emergency services respond. A police spokesperson advised motorists to take another route, such as via Cromwell.