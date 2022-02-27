A section of SH59 has been closed following the crash. Photo / NZME

A serious crash has blocked a section of the major highway into Wellington after a vehicle rolled onto a bank this afternoon.

Serious injuries are reported following the crash which occurred at 1.45pm near Onepu Rd, Pukerua, on State Highway 59 (formally SH1).

Waka Kotahi reports that the state highway is now closed between Paekakariki and Pukerua Bay.

Emergency services are on site and a tow is en route, with the Serious Crash Unit also expected.

Due to a crash, the state highway is now CLOSED between Paekakariki & Pukerua Bay. Emergency services are on-site and tow is en route. NB traffic detour via SH58 & Paekakariki Hill Rd, reverse for SB. The detour is only suitable for light vehicles. pic.twitter.com/gt2fl69bns — Waka Kotahi NZTA Wellington (@WakaKotahiWgtn) February 27, 2022

A police spokesperson said the road is closed, and diversions are being put in place via Paekakariki Hill Rd.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area or take alternative routes.