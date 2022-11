Photo / NZME

One person has been critically injured in a crash between a truck and another vehicle in Reporoa.

Police were called to the crash on Settlers Rd, near the intersection with Wharepapa Rd, about 6am.

The injured person will be airlifted to hospital, police said.

Settlers Rd will be closed for several hours and diversions are in place.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area if possible.