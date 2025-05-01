Parts of Canterbury have experienced near-record levels of rain, with Christchurch Airport receiving just over 80mm in the 24 hours to 9am today.

That’s its fourth wettest day on record.

North to south average May rainfall:

Blenheim Airport 67.2mm

Christchurch airport 58.4mm

Ashburton 82mm

Timaru 41.7mm



Also, 80.2mm at Christchurch airport was its 4th wettest 9am-9am with records back to 1943! pic.twitter.com/X9CsklTTS6 — MetService (@MetService) May 1, 2025

Many schools throughout Selwyn kept their doors closed this morning as residents were encouraged to keep travel to a minimum.

Residents at Selwyn Huts were encouraged to evacuate as the threat of rising rivers escalated.

Green paddocks are flooded with dirty water after Selwyn's soaking for the past 48 hours. Photo / Supplied

Doyleston near Leeston was also hit hard.

Many main routes in and out of Selwyn were closed as floodwaters crept across roads, making them unsafe.

The Selwyn District Council issued sand and bags across the district to help residents protect their property.

An aerial view of floodwaters across the Selwyn District. Photo / Supplied

Mayor Sam Broughton has been helping to co-ordinate the response from Wellington, where he was planning to chair a Local Government New Zealand meeting. Civil Defence Minister Mark Mitchell has flown to Christchurch and held a standup.

EOC UPDATE – 15:45 A local state of emergency has been declared for the Selwyn District, due to the high river levels.... Posted by Selwyn District Council on Wednesday 30 April 2025

The Selwyn District Council has warned people to expect rivers and streams to continue to rise.

“Heavy rain continues to fall, with a warning in place until 6pm this evening. Please DO NOT DRIVE on the roads unless necessary,” it posted to Facebook.

“As the sunlight starts to drop, drivers should make sure their headlights are on and keep an eye out for any hazards on the road.”