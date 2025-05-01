Advertisement
New Zealand

Selwyn flooding: Aerial photos reveal extent as state of emergency continues

Mike Thorpe
By
Senior journalist·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

Heather Keats updates the powerful system battering New Zealand, bringing floods, snow, extreme wind and widespread disruption. Video / NZ Herald, MetService, Vanessa Weenink
  • Aerial photos reveal extensive flooding in Selwyn District, with a state of emergency declared.
  • Christchurch Airport recorded over 80mm of rain, its fourth wettest on record.
  • Residents encouraged to minimise travel; Mayor Sam Broughton and Civil Defence Minister Mark Mitchell are co-ordinating the response.

The extent of flooding around the Selwyn District has been revealed in aerial photographs from a rescue helicopter.

Wild weather is lashing the country, and a state of emergency remains in place for the district. A state of emergency has also been issued in Christchurch.

Selwyn has been soaked over the past 48 hours, with some locals describing the flooding as the worst they’d seen.

Selwyn floods can be seen from the Westpac Rescue Helicopter. Photo / Supplied
Parts of Canterbury have experienced near-record levels of rain, with Christchurch Airport receiving just over 80mm in the 24 hours to 9am today.

That’s its fourth wettest day on record.

Many schools throughout Selwyn kept their doors closed this morning as residents were encouraged to keep travel to a minimum.

Residents at Selwyn Huts were encouraged to evacuate as the threat of rising rivers escalated.

Green paddocks are flooded with dirty water after Selwyn's soaking for the past 48 hours. Photo / Supplied
Doyleston near Leeston was also hit hard.

Many main routes in and out of Selwyn were closed as floodwaters crept across roads, making them unsafe.

The Selwyn District Council issued sand and bags across the district to help residents protect their property.

An aerial view of floodwaters across the Selwyn District. Photo / Supplied
Mayor Sam Broughton has been helping to co-ordinate the response from Wellington, where he was planning to chair a Local Government New Zealand meeting. Civil Defence Minister Mark Mitchell has flown to Christchurch and held a standup.

EOC UPDATE – 15:45 A local state of emergency has been declared for the Selwyn District, due to the high river levels....

Posted by Selwyn District Council on Wednesday 30 April 2025

The Selwyn District Council has warned people to expect rivers and streams to continue to rise.

“Heavy rain continues to fall, with a warning in place until 6pm this evening. Please DO NOT DRIVE on the roads unless necessary,” it posted to Facebook.

“As the sunlight starts to drop, drivers should make sure their headlights are on and keep an eye out for any hazards on the road.”

