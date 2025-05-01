Many main routes in and out of Selwyn were closed as floodwaters crept across roads, making them unsafe.
The Selwyn District Council issued sand and bags across the district to help residents protect their property.
Mayor Sam Broughton has been helping to co-ordinate the response from Wellington, where he was planning to chair a Local Government New Zealand meeting. Civil Defence Minister Mark Mitchell has flown to Christchurch and held a standup.
EOC UPDATE – 15:45
A local state of emergency has been declared for the Selwyn District, due to the high river levels....