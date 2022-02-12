Photo / NZME

A section of Auckland's Southern Motorway is closed this morning after a vehicle crashed through the barriers on an overbridge, plunging to the motorway below.

The crash happened about 3.37am along Hill Rd in Manurewa.

Police said the occupant of the vehicle lost control while crossing the bridge.

The person had to be cut out of the vehicle and suffered life-threatening injuries, police said.

A section of the motorway remains closed as the serious crash unit investigates the scene.

MORE TO COME