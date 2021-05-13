Second appearance for man charged with murder in Mt Cook, Wellington

A man has been charged with murder following the death of a woman in the Wellington suburb of Mt Cook. Photo / NZ Herald

A man has appeared in the High Court charged with murder after a woman's body was found in a Wellington apartment last month.

The 42-year-old had his first appearance in the High Court in Wellington this morning, after having appeared at the Hutt Valley District Court last month.

He is charged with murdering a woman who lived in the Wellington suburb of Mt Cook.

The woman's body was found on Saturday, April 24, at about 6.30pm, at the Central Park apartment complex - accommodation run by Wellington City Council.

Police later appealed for sightings and dashcam footage to piece together the movements of the man on the night in question.

Name suppression remains in place for both the victim and the defendant.

The man has been remanded in custody until July 23, with a proposed trial date was scheduled for July 2022.