Search underway for two swimmers missing in notoriously dangerous Manawatū River

A large emergency services response is searching the Manawatū River for two men who have gone missing this afternoon.

NZ Police confirmed they are responding to a water-related incident in the Palmerston North river after receiving reports from the public just after 5.30pm.

It is believed two men who were swimming in the river near Awapuni are missing.

The incident comes just days after a girl's body was recovered from the Manawatū River on December 29.

While yet to be formally identified, they believe it to be a missing 11-year-old girl.

The search for the 25-year-old woman she was swimming with that day is still continuing.

More to come.