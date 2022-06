A search is under way for two missing people and their three dogs in Canterbury. Photo / 123RF

A search is under way for two missing people and their three dogs in Canterbury. Photo / 123RF

A search is under way for two missing people and their three dogs in North Canterbury.

A spokesperson for the Rescue Coordination Centre said they received an alert from a personal locator beacon at about 5.30am.

The beacon was carried by two people who were overdue from a walk in Lees Valley, north of Oxford, they said.

A helicopter from Garden City has been sent to investigate.