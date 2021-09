Police are asking anyone with information to contact police. Photo / NZ Police

Police are asking anyone with information to contact police. Photo / NZ Police

A search is underway for two women last seen on Saturday when they planned to go for a walk in the Hunua Ranges.

The 27-year-old Mikayla Taiapo and 29-year-old Ngahuia (Huia) Flavell were last seen around 11am on Saturday. The pair planned to go for a walk in the Hunua Ranges Regional Park.

Their vehicle, a Ford Ranger, was found on Sunday on Moumoukai Rd in Hunua.