Maria, 29, was last seen entering the Hākarimata Summit Track yesterday afternoon.

Anyone who has seen the pair, or has any information that might help police find them should call 111 and quote file number 251021/4117 for Maria and 251021/4027 for Rumetati.

The pair’s dissappearance follows a police appeal yesterday for information about a 14-year-old girl missing from Palmerston North.

Police said they had serious concerns for her welfare.

Roxanne was last seen on Friday, October 17, in Palmerston North Central.

She was wearing black dress pants, black school shoes and a black T-shirt when last seen.

It is believed she remains in Palmerston North and police are calling on the public’s help to bring her home safely.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police by calling 105 and using reference number 251019/8370.

Information can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.