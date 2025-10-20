Two people are missing from a bush track near Ngāruawāhia, police say.
Maria, 29, and Rumetati, 28, haven’t been seen since late yesterday afternoon.
“Police are seeking the public’s help to locate [them] ... both were last seen entering the Hākarimata Summit Track at 4.30pm yesterday and have not returnedto their homes
“If you have been near the Hākarimata Summit Track area around that time and have seen either person, police want to hear from you. Land Search and Rescue are operating in the area today and police have serious concerns for their welfare.”