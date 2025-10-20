Advertisement
Search under way for two missing from Hākarimata Summit Track near Ngāruawāhia

NZ Herald
Two people are missing from a bush track near Ngāruawāhia, police say.

Maria, 29, and Rumetati, 28, haven’t been seen since late yesterday afternoon.

“Police are seeking the public’s help to locate [them] ... both were last seen entering the Hākarimata Summit Track at 4.30pm yesterday and have not returned

