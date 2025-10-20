Advertisement
Police seek public help in urgent search for missing Palmerston North teen

NZ Herald
Roxanne, 14, has not been seen since Friday, October 17.

Police have issued an urgent appeal for information about a 14-year-old girl missing from Palmerston North, saying they have serious concerns for her welfare.

Roxanne was last seen on Friday, October 17, in Palmerston North Central.

She was wearing black dress pants, black school shoes and a black T-shirt when

