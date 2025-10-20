Roxanne, 14, has not been seen since Friday, October 17.

Police seek public help in urgent search for missing Palmerston North teen

Police have issued an urgent appeal for information about a 14-year-old girl missing from Palmerston North, saying they have serious concerns for her welfare.

Roxanne was last seen on Friday, October 17, in Palmerston North Central.

She was wearing black dress pants, black school shoes and a black T-shirt when last seen.

It is believed she remains in Palmerston North and police are calling on the public’s help to bring her home safely.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police by calling 105 and using reference number 251019/8370.