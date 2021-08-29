Search under way for swimmer thought missing off Haumoana coast

Police, a rescue helicopter, and the Coastguard, were in the area, near Haumoana Rd, as at noon. Photo / Gianina Schwanecke

Police, a rescue helicopter, and the Coastguard, were in the area, near Haumoana Rd, as at noon. Photo / Gianina Schwanecke

A search is under way for a swimmer thought missing off the coast of Haumoana, Hawke's Bay.

Police and a rescue helicopter and the Coastguard were in the area, near Haumoana Rd, as at noon.

A police spokesperson said they had received a report around 11.20am from a member of the public who had seen a person in trouble in the water at Groin Point in Haumoana.

The spokeserson said police were working with Search and Rescue, Coastguard and the public to try and locate the person. A helicopter had also been called to assist.

One person in a property near Haumoana Beach told Hawke's Bay Today they had spotted a person swimming on Monday morning about 150-200m offshore.

Nearby walkers had noticed the swimmer "in trouble" and phoned emergency services, the eye-witness said.

High tide in the area was at 11.20am. There were no significant swells but the temperature was noticeably cold and it was raining out to sea.

Locals were gathered on Haumoana Beach, many sporting binoculars, but visibility was challenging due to offshore rain. The search was taking place some distance out to sea.

MORE TO COME