Search under way for missing fisherman near Opotiki

NZ Herald
By George Clark

The search is under way for a missing fisherman in Torere, near Opotiki.

A police spokeswoman told the Herald police were advised about 4pm that a person had failed to return from a fishing trip as expected earlier this afternoon.

Police said Coastguard New Zealand was conducting a search.

Maritime New Zealand (Rescue Coordination Centre New Zealand) has also been advised and broadcasts are being done to any boats in the area, asking them to be aware and advise of any sightings.

Coastguard has been approached for comment.