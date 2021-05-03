Search under way for man missing at notorious Waikato fishing spot

A search is under way after a man failed to return home from fishing on the rocks at Papanui Point on Sunday. Photo / Belinda Feek

A search is under way after a man failed to return home from fishing on the rocks at Papanui Point on Sunday. Photo / Belinda Feek

A search is under way for a missing fisherman who failed to return from a fishing trip at Papanui Point near Raglan on Sunday afternoon.

A friend raised the alarm last night at 10pm after the man, in his 40s, did not come back after fishing off the rocks at the end of Ruapuke Beach yesterday afternoon.

His vehicle was later located in the Papanui Point car park and his belongings had been left on the beach.

Search and Rescue began searching the area today but have not been able to find the man.

Police are asking anyone who has been in the Papanui Point area since yesterday morning and may have witnessed anything that might help with their search to call 105.

Papanui Point is a popular but notoriously dangerous fishing spot which has claimed a number of lives.

At the end of last year a man in his 30s fell off the rocks while fishing with friends.

In 2018, Te Awamutu teenager Jack Macnicol was swept out to sea while fishing from the rocks.

A year earlier, 67-year Doyle Frickey, from Hamilton, also lost his life there.

Since 1970, about 20 lives have been lost after people have either fallen from or been swept off the rocks by rogue waves.