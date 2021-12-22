Search resumes for missing swimmer in Canterbury's Waimakariri River

Kiwis take to the skies, the search for missing swimmer continues and Omicron cases drop in South Africa in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

The search resumes this morning for a missing swimmer who disappeared after jumping into the Waimakariri River.

It was the second emergency water incident in Canterbury yesterday after a young child died in a suspected drowning at a Christchurch pool.

Police said emergency services were notified at 7.10pm yesterday that a person had failed to surface after jumping into the Waimakariri River.

An extensive search and rescue operation was launched, involving police, the rescue helicopter, Coast Guard and Surf Lifesaving.

It was suspended overnight after the person could not be located.

A police spokesman said Christchurch police were back at the scene coordinating a response.

There were no further updates at this stage, he said.

Flynn Parker was at the scene yesterday and said there were around three to four police cars and two ambulances involved in the rescue at the popular rope swing site.

"A helicopter came in very swiftly and was searching for two hours back and forth in the trees. Around four boats, including the harbour master and kayaks, etc, all were looking in the water."

He said kayaks, boats and a bunch of people on little orange boats had been searching for the swimmer near the rope swing.

"Not looking very hopeful, sadly."

The search comes after a child died in a suspected drowning earlier in the day at a Christchurch pool.

A distraught woman was heard yelling "that's my baby" as a child was pulled unresponsive from the water.

A police spokesperson said emergency services were called to Waltham Swimming Pool in Sydenham at 2.45pm after reports a child had been found unresponsive.

"CPR was carried out. However, tragically, the child was unable to be revived. Inquiries into the circumstances are under way."

A traumatised woman who was at the pool with her 8-month-old baby told Stuff she was in the toddler pool when she heard the lifeguard's whistle.

She initially thought someone was breaking the rules.

"But then a lady on the grassy hill ahead of me screamed 'that's my baby' and she and a group of people ran from the grass to the pool, where a child was being pulled out."

A helicopter hovers over the Waimakariri River in Canterbury after a swimmer disappeared after failing to surface following jumping in the river. Photo / Flynn Parke

The woman said up to 30 people crowded around while the lifeguards tried desperately to revive the baby, she said.

Nigel Cox, Christchurch City Council head of recreation, sports and events, said the pool will be closed today.

"Our thoughts are with the family at this tragic time," he said.

"Given a police investigation is underway, we won't be making any further comment at this time."

