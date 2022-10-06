Landmark decision for Peter Ellis' appeal, the cold blast has passed, dozens killed in Thai daycare massacre, six charged over Indonesia soccer stampede and concussed kiwis face ACC delays in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Landmark decision for Peter Ellis' appeal, the cold blast has passed, dozens killed in Thai daycare massacre, six charged over Indonesia soccer stampede and concussed kiwis face ACC delays in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Police searching for Breanna Muriwai, a Wellington woman missing for six weeks, say her phone has been found on a Kāpiti beach.

Muriwai, 22, was last seen in the early hours of Sunday, August 28, at Te Horo Beach on the North Island's Kāpiti Coast.

As part of the investigation residents of the beach settlement were visited and alerted to Muriwai's disappearance. Several different searches have also been conducted in the Te Horo area.

Last week a Te Horo resident found Muriwai's phone on the beach, police revealed today.

A phone belonging to Breanna Muriwai has been found on Te Horo Beach. Photo / Supplied

This phone is currently being examined by the police's high-tech crime group to see if it can provide any answers about the circumstances of Breanna's disappearance.

Detective Senior Sergeant Dave Thompson said police were still keeping an open mind as to what has happened to Muriwai but were keen to hear from anyone with information.

"We are particularly interested to hear from people who were walking along the coastline, between Te Horo and Peka Peka, to be vigilant for property that may belong to Breanna," said Thompson.

"This also applies to any persons boating or fishing in this area. This includes any property that may have come from a handbag or clothing."

"Even if you locate an item and are not sure whether it may be relevant, we still want to hear from you.

Muriwai was last seen on August 28 on Te Horo beach. Photo / Supplied

"Breanna's family are desperate for answers as to where she is and what has happened. It is completely out of character for her not to be in touch with family and friends.

"We are working hard to find those answers for them, but we know there are people in our community who will have information which will be important to our investigation. We ask them to come forward," said Thompson.

Police are still treating this as a missing persons investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police on 105, quoting file number 220829/5320.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.