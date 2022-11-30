Search for missing person after dinghy flips on Wairoa river

One person is still missing after a dingy flipped on the Wairoa River on Wednesday evening. Photo/ Neil Reid

A person is still missing after a dinghy flipped on the Wairoa river on Wednesday evening.

A police statement said two people were in the 2.5-metre-long aluminium dingy when it flipped in the Wairoa River.

One person was able to swim ashore and alert police about 5.30pm but the other did not return to shore.

Police Search and Rescue, Surf Life Saving, and two helicopters were involved in the search last night.

“The dinghy was located by search crews in a helicopter, upturned on mud flats on the northern side of the river and about 500m upstream from the river mouth,” the statement said.

The search resumes on Thursday morning along the lower reaches of the Wairoa River, with assistance from the Police Dive Squad according to the police statement.

“The man’s family and those involved are being supported by Victim Support,” the statement said.