Search for missing diver in Wellington enters second day

Emergency services at Karaka Bays this morning. Photo / NZ Herald

The search for a diver who filed to return from Karaka Bay last night has resumed this morning.

Emergency services are at the bay, and a helicopter can be seen circling overhead.

Police were called at about 6pm after the diver failed to return after free-diving.

A helicopter circles Karaka Bay. Photo / Supplied

Police staff including the Maritime Unit and Police National Dive Squad, as well as Coastguard, Surf Lifesaving and a helicopter have been deployed to search the wider area.

Neighbours to the bay have left out coffee in support of those searching for the missing diver.

Coffee for the search party at Karaka Bay. Photo / NZ Herald

While a police spokesperson told NZME they did not have “a huge amount of detail”, the search was expected to resume this morning around 7.30am.