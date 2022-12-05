Search for missing diver in Wellington enters second day

The search for a diver who filed to return from Karaka Bay last night has resumed this morning.
Emergency services are at the bay, and a helicopter can be seen circling overhead.
Police were called at about 6pm after the diver failed to return after free-diving.
Police staff including the Maritime Unit and Police National Dive Squad, as well as Coastguard, Surf Lifesaving and a helicopter have been deployed to search the wider area.
Neighbours to the bay have left out coffee in support of those searching for the missing diver.
While a police spokesperson told NZME they did not have “a huge amount of detail”, the search was expected to resume this morning around 7.30am.