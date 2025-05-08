Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Search for hiker missing in Milford Sound resumes

Ben Tomsett
By
Multimedia Journalist - Dunedin, NZ Herald·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

British hiker Eli Sweeting has been missing in Milford Sound since Sunday. Photo / Supplied

British hiker Eli Sweeting has been missing in Milford Sound since Sunday. Photo / Supplied

Search efforts for a tramper missing in Milford Sound are set to resume today, following a weather-related delay that grounded teams yesterday.

British hiker Eli Sweeting was reported missing late on Sunday night after failing to return from a solo day trip to Mitre Peak in Milford Sound.

The search was temporarily suspended on Thursday due to weather conditions in the region.

Despite being unable to deploy, search crews spent the day refining plans for the next phase of the operation, a police spokesperson said.

British hiker Eli Sweeting has been missing in Milford Sound since Sunday. Photo / Supplied
British hiker Eli Sweeting has been missing in Milford Sound since Sunday. Photo / Supplied
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“Police are maintaining a positive outlook as search efforts continue.”

Around 40 staff and volunteers are now involved in the effort, with a large-scale ground and aerial operation scheduled over the coming days.

Police have acknowledged the commitment of all those assisting, including searchers and support crews.

Specialist teams involved include Land Search and Rescue (LandSAR) units from across the southern region, a Dunedin-based search dog team, the Wakatipu Alpine Cliff Rescue team, Dunedin LandSAR Cliff Rescue, the Otago Surf Life Saving Club, and the Southland Amateur Radio Club.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Eli Sweeting was reported missing after failing to return from a solo day trip hike to Mitre Peak in Fiordland. Photo / 123RF
Eli Sweeting was reported missing after failing to return from a solo day trip hike to Mitre Peak in Fiordland. Photo / 123RF

Air support is being provided by Southern Lakes Helicopters, Heliworks Queenstown, and Real NZ, whose ongoing contributions have been vital to the operation.

Sweeting’s sister, Serena Sweeting, told Stuff the family are due to arrive on Friday to join the search.

“This is an incredibly worrying time,” she wrote in a social media post.

“Thank you so so much to everyone out there looking for Eli. I feel so hopeless being so far away but it’s reassuring the effort going in to find him. If anyone spoke to him please reach out to the police with information.”

Anyone who may have information that could assist police is encouraged to make a report online or call 105, referencing the event number P062448221.

Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand