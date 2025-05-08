“Police are maintaining a positive outlook as search efforts continue.”

Around 40 staff and volunteers are now involved in the effort, with a large-scale ground and aerial operation scheduled over the coming days.

Police have acknowledged the commitment of all those assisting, including searchers and support crews.

Specialist teams involved include Land Search and Rescue (LandSAR) units from across the southern region, a Dunedin-based search dog team, the Wakatipu Alpine Cliff Rescue team, Dunedin LandSAR Cliff Rescue, the Otago Surf Life Saving Club, and the Southland Amateur Radio Club.

Eli Sweeting was reported missing after failing to return from a solo day trip hike to Mitre Peak in Fiordland. Photo / 123RF

Air support is being provided by Southern Lakes Helicopters, Heliworks Queenstown, and Real NZ, whose ongoing contributions have been vital to the operation.

Sweeting’s sister, Serena Sweeting, told Stuff the family are due to arrive on Friday to join the search.

“This is an incredibly worrying time,” she wrote in a social media post.

“Thank you so so much to everyone out there looking for Eli. I feel so hopeless being so far away but it’s reassuring the effort going in to find him. If anyone spoke to him please reach out to the police with information.”

Anyone who may have information that could assist police is encouraged to make a report online or call 105, referencing the event number P062448221.