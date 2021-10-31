Search-and-rescue teams looking for missing swimmer in Titahi Bay off Porirua

Image / NZME

Search and rescue teams in Porirua are searching off the coast of Titahi Bay after

reports of a person missing in the water this afternoon.

Just after 2.30pm police received a report of a swimmer in distress in the water 100m off the coast north of the Titahi Bay Surf Lifesaving Club.

Initial searches in the area have not been able to locate any swimmer.

A search and rescue response, Coastguard and a helicopter have been deployed.

Police are asking anyone who has information that may help to locate the missing swimmer to get in contact.

If you know someone who was down at Titahi Bay beach today and has not returned police would like to hear from you.

Anyone who was swimming at the north end of Titahi Bay beach this afternoon at around 2.30pm and are now out of the water is urged to get in contact with police.

Anyone with information is asked to call 111.