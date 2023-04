The alarm was raised this morning when the pair failed to return from an East Coast hunting trip.

A search and rescue operation is under way for two hunters missing in the Raukumara Forest Park on the East Coast.

Police say they were notified at 11.10am today about two people overdue from a hunting trip.

They said a search and rescue team and the police Eagle helicopter searched the area today with no success. The search will resume on Tuesday.