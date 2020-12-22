Sean Plunket iwi checkpoint interview 'amplified negative stereotypes about Māori', BSA says

Two complaints about an interview on Magic Talk Afternoons with Sean Plunket have been upheld. Photo / Dean Purcell

The Broadcasting Standards Authority (BSA) has dished out a $3000 fine and upheld two complaints about a Sean Plunket interview with a Te Whānau ā Apanui spokesman on iwi checkpoints.

The Magic Talk Afternoons with Sean Plunket interview with Te Whānau ā Apanui spokesperson Louis Rapihana amplified negative stereotypes about Māori and had the potential to cause widespread harm, the BSA said.

During the interview, Rapihana was questioned about roadblocks in the eastern Bay of Plenty under Covid-19 alert level 4, it said, and what the iwi intended to do if anyone refused to comply with the travel permit requirement established under alert level 3.

"We consider Mr Plunket's tone, dismissiveness, repeated interruptions of Mr Rapihana and the comments he made following the interview, were either intended to encourage harmful tropes and views, or reflected ignorance at a level that is offensive and harmful to Māori," it said.

The authority said Plunket's comments and approach had the effect of reflecting and amplifying casual racism towards Māori.

"The broadcaster felt the segment did not contain a 'high level of vitriol'. We disagree," the BSA said.

As a result of the "high level of harm", the BSA ordered a broadcast statement from MediaWorks and $3000 in costs to the Crown.