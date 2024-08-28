SeaLink NZ will face four health and safety charges after a commercial diver was dragged into the moving propeller of a ferry he was working under - leaving him critically injured, physically scarred and mentally unable to return to the profession.
Former commercial diver Michal Kováč was performing maintenance work on the hull of a SeaLink ferry in Auckland’s Half Moon Bay Marina on the afternoon of May 24, 2023, when crew are alleged to have accidentally turned on the engine.
Speaking from her husband’s bedside in Middlemore Hospital a day after the accident, Gillian Kováč told the Herald it was a “miracle he survived”. She said the experienced commercial diver was climbing out of the water on a ladder when it’s claimed he was yanked back underwater by his safety umbilical cable.
Kováč was rushed to hospital in a critical condition and placed in an induced coma in ICU. He suffered five broken ribs and cuts and lacerations across his face and body.
Kováč has not worked as a commercial diver since the accident and is understood to have had a difficult 15 months recuperating from the enduring mental and physical scars.
The Czech Republic native, who is in his mid-30s, now works piloting a patrol boat in one of Auckland’s marinas.
Maritime NZ has now laid three charges against SeaLink NZ under the Health and Safety at Work Act that relate to a business failing to comply with their duty of providing a safe workplace and not exposing an individual to risk of death or serious injury.
The fourth charge relates to an alleged failure of SeaLink to comply with a previously issued improvement notice.
“If we are a particularly hazardous industry and you’ve put a guy through the propeller of a ship that’s had to have four or five surgeries, has had broken ribs … he’s got a scar from his chin to his forehead.
“It’s ended his career because he’s not diving anymore. But WorkSafe have decided that they are not going to prosecute.
“So what’s the message that you’re sending the industry?”
‘Miracle he pulled through’
Kováč's accident was reported to police and emergency services at 2.40pm on May 23, 2023.
Gillian said her husband believed he became unconscious as he got pulled under the ferry after he had been taking photos of the hull of the ship with a GoPro camera.
“He doesn’t remember much, but he just remembers a few seconds going under,” she said.
“It’s alleged that somebody started the engine and he got pulled under.”
Once he was pulled beneath the surface, Kováč's fellow workers immediately yelled to turn off the engine and rushed into the water to retrieve him.
The diver’s supervisor went straight in barely dressed, and pulled him out and the rest of them joined to get him out,” Gillian said.
“He was given CPR by one of the supervisors. Then he was taken to ED at Middlemore Hospital. They had to sort of fix him up.”
Kováč underwent surgery the night of the accident.
“He’s got cuts and lacerations throughout the body, legs and face, ears a little bit cut too. He’s got a blue eye, he’s been knocked on the eye by something, seemingly it’s the propeller underneath the boat,” Gillian said a day after the accident.
“He’s actually asking me what happened because he doesn’t remember other than coming up the ladder and passing a GoPro [camera] to someone, and then he just remembered being yanked a few seconds and that’s it.
“Given the circumstance, all the doctors agree it’s a miracle he pulled through because most of the time you don’t, you know, survive something like this, but he’s doing better.”
