A car ferry is reportedly stuck and spinning around uncontrollably.

A car ferry appears to be in trouble in the middle of the Waitematā Harbour, with witnesses saying it looks stuck and has been spinning around uncontrollably.

Two witnesses in Glendowie have told the Herald the ferry is at the mouth of the Tamaki River between Musick Pt and the Glendowie Boating Club.

“It’s now going around in circles. It’s spinning again. I haven’t seen this before,” one witness said.

“There’s lots of wash and whatever else. Action with the propellers is happening but it’s not going anywhere.”

The harbourmaster has been approached for comment via Auckland Transport as well as ferry operator SeaLink.

Both witnesses said the ferry was moving erratically, at times going backwards.



