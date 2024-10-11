“It is of national significance, we have identified a world-class vanadium rich iron sands resource that has the ability to contribute $1 billion annually to export earnings,” it said.

Two days later it backtracked.

“Manuka wishes to formally retract/withdraw the specific revenue comment, the ability to contribute $1 billion annually, on the basis:

The comment represents forecast financial information for the purposes of the ASX Listing Rules, but has not been reported in accordance with the requirements of the Listing Rules and the JORC Code (the Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves). B) Given production targets have not been derived, Manuka does not have a reasonable basis to provide this information; and

Kiwis Against Seabed Mining spokesperson Cindy Baxter said Manuka had to admit it could not stack up TTR’s earnings claim.

“This is an ongoing story of Trans-Tasman Resources’ firehose of falsehoods. They keep misleading their investors and it looks like they have been caught out quite badly this time.”

TTR wants to extract 50 million tonnes of Taranaki seabed every year for 30 years. Photo / NZME

In April, TTR pulled out of Environmental Protection Authority consent hearings that followed years of legal battles and a Supreme Court ruling that not enough conditions were present to protect the environment. At the time opponents said they were afraid TTR would seek a Fast Track Bill approval.

Baxter said the big question was whether or not the people who drew up the Fast Track Bill projects list had also been influenced by the $1 billion annual earnings claim.

“Did they give this $1 billion figure to the fast-track approvals group in order to be able to get on the list?” Baxter said.

“If so, have they corrected it with that group? - Have they corrected it with the New Zealand government, with MBIE, with the ministers who approved of them going onto the fast track?”

Baxter called for TTR to be removed from the fast track list.

“This is absolutely appalling, not even to come up with the right facts and figures.

“Basically this is just more evidence that you can’t trust this company and we want them off the fast track list

Trans-Tasman Resources executive chair Alan Eggers declined an interview with RNZ, but described the earnings retraction as a “technicality”.

He pointed out that the ASX was happy with a modified earnings claim included in Manuka Resources’ retraction announcement.

“Manuka wishes to clarify the reference to revenue was in relation to New Zealand’s export earnings and economy and states:

“The New Zealand government has identified Manuka’s world-class vanadium rich iron sands resource project as one of national significance that has the ability to contribute to New Zealand’s economy and export earnings and to the Government’s resource objective of doubling the value of New Zealand’s mineral exports to $2 billion by 2035.”

Eggers then doubled down on the claim TTR would eventually generate $1 billion annually in export earnings.

