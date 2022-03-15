Alison Erickson's Sanctum at the Sculpture on the Peninsula event. Photo / Supplied

Despite Sculpture on the Peninsula being cancelled less than a week before opening night, $75,000 was able to be raised for Cholmondeley Children's Centre.

The organisers moved to contingency plans when the country moved to the Red traffic light setting in late January.

Within a week, more than 2000 photos had been taken and the items catalogued and loaded to online art sales website NZArtbroker.

The online event generated the highest level of sales in the event's 22-year history, but overall takings were still significantly down due to a number of fixed costs and the loss of gate and food & beverage sales, organiser Gill Hay said.

"Everything had been going beautifully and we were so organised, and then we got the news. It was all hands to the pump to make sure we could honour the sculptors that had done so much already, and to continue to support the children of Cholmondeley," she said.

"Still, we were astounded by the generosity of the hundreds of opening night ticket holders, sponsors and suppliers who donated their tickets or fees."

Cholmondeley Children's Centre in Christchurch, which provides respite care to children in need, will receive at least $75,000.

This donation is likely to be increased later this year once the trust has been wound up, Hay said.

The January event was to be the last for Sculpture on the Peninsula.

"While we're disappointed we weren't able to finish with a final event, we're proud to have sustained the legacy of Sculpture on the Peninsula for so many years, and we are so grateful to the sculptors, volunteers and sponsors who have enabled us to support Cholmondeley for so long.

Sculpture on the Peninsula has raised more than $825,000 for Cholmondeley Children's Centre since the event began in January 2000.