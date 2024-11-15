“The selected artworks are simply incredible,” said lead curator Tyler. “They were carefully chosen for their playfulness, the strength of the messages they carry, and for the skills demonstrated by the artists working in a variety of materials.”

Tyler said each piece was thoughtfully placed for maximum effect in the gardens.

“There’s a terrific mix of crowd favourites who have exhibited at previous events, and others offering fresh and exciting new perspectives,” she said.

Artworks include a steel and glass work by multi-award-winning Whanganui artist Emma Camden, corten steel flower buds of varying heights by Jane Downes from Banks Peninsula, a major interactive sound installation in wood and steel by Gina Ferguson and audio artist Dale Cotton from Avondale, and from multi-media artist Greg Piper of Northcote there is a 3.25m-high sculpture as a lament for the huia, intended to help us question our responsibilities to creatures that still survive.

Three awards will be announced at the exhibition: the Supreme Award, the Friends of Auckland Botanic Gardens Acquisition and the Burrill People’s Choice Award.

There’s also an indoor exhibition featuring hundreds of smaller sculptural works and domestic ware in a range of price points for visitors to enjoy or purchase.

Auckland Council Policy and Planning Committee chair councillor Richard Hills said he is delighted to welcome the return of Sculpture in the Gardens.

“Auckland Botanic Gardens is a space where all Aucklanders can freely enjoy Auckland’s natural environment, incredible curated gardens, and an array of events and artworks. We love hosting the exhibition and public feedback is always overwhelmingly positive.

“Gardening is an artistic expression, and combining these two art forms creates a memorable experience for our visitors.

“The exhibition curators have done a great job of putting together a balanced selection of superb artworks that will be thoughtfully placed in our beautiful garden settings.”

Sculpture in the Gardens is at the Auckland Botanical Gardens, Hill Rd, Manurewa. See more at www.sculptureinthegardens.nz.

Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.