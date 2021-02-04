Scrub fire near Palmerston North spreads overnight

Firefighters are working to contain the seven-hectare forest blaze. Photo / Victoria Edmonds

Helicopter fire crews are due back at the scene of a scrub fire near Palmerston North that has spread overnight.

The blaze started in a plantation near Himatangi Beach about 6pm yesterday.

This morning, a Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said the fire had spread to about 12ha, after initially measuring about 7ha.

Three helicopters and 10 fire trucks from across Manawatū have been at the scene.

The helicopter crews are due back at first light this morning after being stood down last night when it got dark.

Himatangi resident Victoria Edmonds said the sound of helicopters was constant.